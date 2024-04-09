Ghost Kitchens acquires Ahmedabad-based Shy Tiger Brands

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Food-tech platform Ghost Kitchens India on Tuesday said it has acquired Ahmedabad-based cloud kitchen firm Shy Tiger Brands to strengthen its presence in Gujarat.

Advertisment

The acquisition comes on the heels of Ghost Kitchens raising USD 5 million in February 2024 in equity and debt.

"The acquisition solidifies Ghost Kitchens' foothold in the Gujarat market, while providing a platform for further expansion and growth," it stated.

Founded in 2018, Shy Tiger has five multi-brand cloud kitchens spread across Ahmedabad.

"The acquisition marks Ghost Kitchens' strategic move to bolster its presence in Gujarat by integrating its existing brands in Shy Tiger's infrastructure," it stated.

The food-tech platform became operational in 2019 with over 15 company-owned and operated cloud kitchens in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and 1,200 internet restaurants across 40 cities in India. PTI RSN SHW