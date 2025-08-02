GHV Infra Projects bags Rs 2,645 cr worth contract in UAE

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) GHV Infra Projects on Saturday said it has bagged a project worth Rs 2,645 crore from Rana Exim FZ-LLC in the UAE for the development of a smart manufacturing hub. The project is valued at approximately Rs 2,645 crore and estimated to be completed within 24 months, excluding 90 days of initial setup and mobilization period, the company informed stock exchanges in a filing.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract is for developing Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub, consisting of industrial & commercial buildings at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, the UAE, the filing added.

“With this order, the total order book of the company has risen to over Rs 7,000 crore and shall continue to strive few more selective project options in near term,” GHV Group Chairman Jahid Vijapura said in a statement.

GHV Infra Projects is engaged in the infrastructure and construction business in sectors such as energy and environment, industrial and transportation.

Its board last month approved issuance of bonus shares to existing shareholders in the ratio of 3:2 - three fully paid-up equity shares for every 2 shares held by shareholders.

The board also approved stock split of equity shares in the ratio of 2:1 - two equity shares of Rs 5 each for every one equity share of Rs 10 each. PTI ABI ANU ANU