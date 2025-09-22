GHV Infra Projects sets up subsidiary in UAE to explore opportunities overseas

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Infrastructure and construction firm GHV Infra Projects Ltd on Monday said it has incorporated a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates to explore opportunities in international markets.

The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, GHV Infra FZ-LLC, in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, the UAE, to carry out the business activities and explore opportunities overseas, it said in a statement.

“With substantial investments being made in infrastructure and construction across the Middle East and surrounding regions, the incorporation of GHV Infra FZ-LLC positions us to participate in these opportunities,” the filing stated.

The company also announced that its board has approved the sub-division of the company’s equity shares from Rs 10 per share to Rs 5 per share as well as a bonus issue in the ratio of 3:2, three new equity shares for every two existing equity shares held.

GHV Infra Projects this month secured an order worth Rs 120 crore for redevelopment of a railway station of South Eastern Railway in Jharkhand. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU