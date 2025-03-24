GI-tagged Dalle Chilly from Sikkim exported to Solomon Islands

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A consignment of GI-tagged Dalle Chilly from Sikkim has been shipped to the Solomon Islands, an official statement said on Monday.

Dalle Chilly, also known as Fire Ball Chilly or Dalle Khursani, is renowned for its intense pungency, bright red colour, and high nutritional value (vitamins A, C, and E, along with potassium).

"Through its extensive procurement network, Mevedir sourced about 15,000 kg of fresh Dalle Chilly from farmers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in South Sikkim. This consignment ensured farmers received a premium price of Rs 250-300 per kg, compared to the usual Rs 180-200 per kg, reaffirming the economic benefits of GI tagging and international trade," the commerce ministry said.

A GI (Geographical Indication) is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.