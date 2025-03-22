GI-tagged jaggery from UP exported to Bangladesh

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A consignment of 30 tonnes of GI-tagged jaggery from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has been shipped to Bangladesh, an official statement said on Saturday.

Muzaffarnagar region is renowned for its high-quality sugarcane.

A GI (Geographical Indication) is primarily an agricultural, natural or manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

"This initiative marks the beginning of direct exports of jaggery from western Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs)," the statement said.

The commerce ministry also said that India has exported the first-ever consignment of Anthurium flowers from Mizoram to Singapore.

Anthurium is one of the most important flowers cultivated in Mizoram, playing a vital role in driving local economic activity, particularly benefiting farmers, including women, it said.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Commerce Ministry, is taking steps to promote exports of fruits and vegetables and other agri goods.