New Delhi: GIC Re on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,861 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The insurance company posted a net profit of Rs 1,605 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Gross premium, however, came in lower at Rs 8,413 crore during the September quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 10,762 crore a year ago, GIC Re said in a statement.