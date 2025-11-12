GIC Re Q2 profit surges 54 pc to Rs 2,867 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) GIC Re on Wednesday reported a 54 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 2,867 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

The state-owned reinsurance company earned a net profit of Rs 1,861 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Total income of the re-insurer rose to Rs 11,831 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 11,179 crore in the same quarter a year ago, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.

Gross premium improved to Rs 9,601 crore during the September quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 8,413 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the company's underwriting loss narrowed to Rs 388 crore, as against Rs 1,088 crore in the same period a year ago.

The solvency ratio increased to 3.85 from 3.42 at the end of September 2024.

Total assets of the company rose to Rs 1,98,613 crore, as against Rs 1,94,882 crore in the same period of previous year.

GIC Re is the largest reinsurer in the domestic reinsurance market and leads most of the domestic companies' treaty programmes and facultative placements. PTI DP HVA