GIFT City, GTU join hands to boost IFSC education, fintech innovation

Gandhinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Gujarat International Finance Tec-City on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding with Gujarat Technological University (GTU) to strengthen collaboration in IFSC education, fintech innovation, and research.

Under the partnership, both institutions will jointly design specialised courses, training programmes and certification modules, along with setting up a dedicated centre of excellence to focus on opportunities in GIFT IFSC and emerging trends in financial technology, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) said in a statement.

"This collaboration with GTU will help towards creating a future-ready talent pool that can contribute meaningfully to the growth and strengthening India's position in the global financial and tech ecosystem," GIFT City MD & Group CEO Sanjay Kaul said.

GTU Vice-Chancellor Rajul K Gajjar said, "By combining GTU's academic expertise with GIFT City's industry leadership, we aim to offer students and professionals unmatched exposure to global financial markets and technologies." The initiative is expected to play a key role in building skilled manpower, driving innovation and reinforcing Gujarat's status as an emerging global financial hub.

GIFT City is the country's first International Financial Services Centre.