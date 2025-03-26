GIFT City improves ranking in global financial centres index, bolsters hub status

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Gujarat International Finance Tec-City on Wednesday said it has made significant gains in multiple categories in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 37), further strengthening its position as an emerging financial hub.

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) is India's first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre.

"GIFT City has secured the top rank in reputational advantage, climbed from 45th to 40th in the fintech ranking, and improved its overall ranking from 52nd to 46th place," it said in a statement.

Additionally, it has retained its position among the top 15 financial centres in the Asia-Pacific region, it added.

The Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), compiled by Z/Yen Group, evaluates financial hubs worldwide based on 140 instrumental factors provided by third-party organisations such as the World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the United Nations.

As per the GFCI 37 report, 133 financial centres from across the world were evaluated, with 119 making it to the main index, the release said.

"GIFT City's continued rise in the GFCI rankings is a reflection of India's growing influence in global finance.

"Our ...ranking in reputational advantage, significant improvement in FinTech, and strong overall performance reinforce the confidence of global investors and businesses in GIFT City," Tapan Ray, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, said. PTI HG HVA