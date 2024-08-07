GIFT City inks pact with NFSU to set up 'centre of excellence in corporate forensics'

Ahmedabad/Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) Gandhinagar on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to set up a 'Centre of Excellence in Corporate Forensics'.

The focus of the centre will be on international arbitration, fraud investigation, data and cyber security, cyber forensics, fintech, financial forensics as well as anti-money laundering, GIFT City said in a release.

Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City Tapan Ray said, "Our joint efforts will ensure that entities in GIFT City have access to top-tier talent and executive knowledge, driving innovation and excellence." "The partnership will also promote the exchange of faculty and officers and the organisation of symposia, conferences, workshops, short courses, and research meetings," said S O Junare, Campus Director of NFSU-Gandhinagar. PTI PJT ***************************** * Natwest Group leases 3.7 lakh sq ft facility in Bengaluru British banking and insurance company Natwest Group on Wednesday announced that it has leased a 3.7 lakh square feet facility spread across 11 floors in Bengaluru.

The company had last year announced an intent to hire up to 3,000 people in the country to support its global operations, as per an official statement.

************************** * Creativeland Asia appoints Poran Malani as its group chief executive Media conglomerate Creativeland Asia on Wednesday announced the appointment of Poran Malani as its group chief executive.

Malani has a three decades of experience in advertising and media, and had earlier served as the head of S4 Capital, as per an official statement. PTI PJT/AA HVA