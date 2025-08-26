GIFT City, QS join hands to boost global education, innovation

Gandhinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFTCL) on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a leading global higher education analytics firm, to strengthen GIFT City's role as an international hub for education, research and innovation.

The agreement aims to promote cooperation in areas such as internationalisation of education, knowledge exchange, thought leadership, and ecosystem development, GIFTCL said in a statement.

"The partnership will enhance GIFT City's visibility at global academic and policy platforms, while attracting leading universities, and foster collaborative research and innovation," it added.

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFTCL, said, "Partnering with QS will help us bring global institutions to India, strengthen knowledge exchange, and create an environment where talent can thrive. This will reinforce GIFT City's position as both a financial & tech hub and a centre for world-class education and research. " Jessica Turner, CEO of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, said, "Our partnership with GIFT City represents a bold step towards building a more connected and inclusive global education ecosystem".

According to QS' recent Global Student Flows report, India is projected to remain one of the world's leading sources of outbound students, with sustained long-term growth of more than 3 per cent annually. PTI HG MR