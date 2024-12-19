GIFT City receives ISO 27001 certification for data protection

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Thursday said it has received the ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognised benchmark for excellence in information security management systems.

Advertisment

The milestone underscores GIFT City's commitment to safeguard critical information by adhering to internationally acknowledged best practices, it said.

GIFT City's certification signifies its readiness to address the evolving challenges of information security in a digital-first world.

"By adopting globally benchmarked security protocols, GIFT City ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of critical data, enabling seamless and secure operations for businesses across sectors," GIFT City said in a statement.

Advertisment

The secure environment bolsters GIFT City's appeal to multinational corporations, startups, and financial institutions seeking a trusted location for cross-border financial services and other operations, it added.

GIFT City, India's first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), is a global financial and IT services hub. PTI HG TRB