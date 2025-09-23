Gig roles seen as career steps by workers, but employers stick to short-term hires: Report

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) With seasonal hiring at its peak amid the festivities, two in three gig workers see these temporary roles not just as a source of extra income but a chance at full-time jobs, a report by Indeed has revealed.

The survey, conducted between April and September 2025, reveals that two in three job seekers are actively pursuing full-time roles, viewing festive jobs as potential gateways to sustainable careers rather than sources of quick income.

However, a marked disconnect persists, as more than half of employers (53 per cent) indicated that three out of four festive hires remain on temporary contracts, a figure that has increased by 7 per cent compared to last year.

Indeed surveyed 1,261 employers and 2,533 employees.

As many as 69 per cent of the surveyed job seekers highlighted financial stability and steady pay as their foremost concern, and 37 per cent indicated interest in long-term benefits, such as provident funds. Only 7 per cent cared about festive bonuses, and a mere 5 per cent valued paid leave.

Notably, 43 per cent of employers are hiring more vigorously than the last festive season, with e-commerce, logistics, retail, and hospitality sectors leading the charge.

Yet, incentives such as referral bonuses and higher hourly wages have not met job seekers' rising demand for stability-focused benefits. Moreover, these sectors are now facing increased no-shows and higher attrition among seasonal staff.

“Many workers are now hoping these roles can open doors to longer-term careers, and they’re leaving if they don’t see that promise. That’s why sectors like retail, hospitality, and travel, while driving the demand for festive hires, are also facing higher no-shows and quicker exits this year,” the Indeed Hiring Tracker report noted. PTI ANK MR