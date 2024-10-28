Gillette India profit rises 43.5% to Rs 133 cr, revenue up 17.1%

New Delhi: Grooming products maker Gillette India Ltd on Monday reported a 43.5 per cent rise in profit to Rs 133.01 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, led by a broad-based growth.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 92.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations increased 17.11 per cent to Rs 781.82 crore during the July-September quarter. It was at Rs 667.55 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"The growth has been broad-based amidst continuing green shoots in rural markets," the company said in its earning statement.

Gillette India's total expenses were up 11 per cent in the July-September quarter to Rs 611.62 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 23.02 per cent to Rs 648.9 crore. However, oral care was down 5.11 per cent to Rs 132.92 crore in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Gillette India informed its Director & CFO Gautam Kamath has tendered his resignation as he moves for global role as Vice President Corporate Strategy in the P&G Global Headquarters.

It has appointed Srividya Srinivasan as CFO of the Company and Additional (Executive) Director effective from November 1, 2024, Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 8,732.65 on BSE, up 6.37 per cent from the previous close.