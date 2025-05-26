Gillette India profit rises 60% to Rs 158.7 cr in Mar qtr

New Delhi: Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Monday reported a 60.13 per cent rise in profit to Rs 158.68 crore in the March quarter.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 99.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations increased 12.74 per cent to Rs 767.47 crore during the January-March quarter. The same stood at Rs 680.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Gillette India's total expenses grew 4.75 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 569.45 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was Rs 644.57 crore, and Rs 122.9 crore from the oral care segment.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Gillette India informed its board, in a meeting held on Monday, has declared an interim dividend of Rs 47 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Monday were trading at Rs 9,360 apiece on the BSE, up 7 per cent from the previous close.