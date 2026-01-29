New Delhi (PTI): Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 36.9 per cent increase in profit to Rs 172.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26 on a year-to-year basis.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 125.97 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations increased 15.23 per cent to Rs 790 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 685.55 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gillette India's total expenses were up 7.16 per cent in the December quarter to Rs 565.38 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 13.39 per cent to Rs 647.06 crore in the December quarter.

Revenue from oral care was up 24.4 per cent to Rs 142.94 crore.

The total income of Gillette India, which includes other income, was at Rs 797.52 crore, up 14.79 per cent in the December quarter of FY26.

Moreover, Gillette India has declared an interim dividend of Rs 180 per equity Share, which also includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 60 per Equity Share for the financial year 2025-26.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 8,303, up 5.62 per cent from the previous close.