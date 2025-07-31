Gillette India's June qtr profit rises 26% to Rs 146 cr

New Delhi: Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 25.6 per cent increase in profit to Rs 145.69 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 115.97 crore in the corresponding April-June quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.5 per cent to Rs 706.72 crore in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 645.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The double-digit revenue growth was "driven by robust brand fundamentals across its strategic portfolio, positive consumer response to innovation and superior retail execution," Gillette India said in its earnings statement.

While Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 26 per cent year-on-year, behind double-digit topline growth and productivity across spend buckets, it said.

During the period under review, Gillette India's total expenses climbed 4.7 per cent to Rs 517.97 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was 11 per cent higher at Rs 576.93 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue from oral care inched up 3.3 per cent to Rs 129.79 crore.

The total income of Gillette India was at Rs 713.40 crore in the June quarter, up 9.76 per cent.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 11,069.95 apiece on the BSE in the afternood trade, up 3.53 per cent from the previous close.