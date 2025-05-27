Giriraj Singh holds Textile Advisory Group meeting on cotton and MMF

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday held a meeting of the Textile Advisory Group (TAG) on Cotton and MMF (man-made fibre) to review the progress of initiatives aimed at strengthening the textiles value chain, according to a release.

In his address, Singh highlighted the Mission for Cotton Productivity, and underscored the critical need to enhance cotton productivity and quality to match the 5F vision of the Prime Minister.

The Textiles Minister also called upon all stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive gap analysis across the demand-supply spectrum of the industry. He also suggested that data mapping will ensure a more targeted and data-driven approach to policy interventions. Singh emphasized that innovation and collaboration will be centric to boosting farm productivity and ensuring benefits are received at all levels of the value chain, the release said.

Besides, the Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita appealed to all industry stakeholders to work together to achieve Vision 2030 in a cohesive manner, enhance value returns to farmers by adopting sustainability in farming and augment supply of good quality cotton to the industry by adopting best of technology and processing practices, it stated. PTI RSN MR