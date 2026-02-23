Giriraj slams Rahul Gandhi for misleading nation on India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is misleading the nation on the India-US trade deal and attempting to incite unrest in the country.

Singh also said that Gandhi should undergo brain mapping.

Criticising the "shirtless" protest of Youth Congress activists at the India AI Impact Summit here, the Textiles Minister said he fears that Gandhi might turn up in a vest during the Lok Sabha session, when it convenes after the break.

Gandhi does not know anything about the India-US trade deal and "he is misleading the nation", Singh told reporters here at the sidelines of a handloom event.

He wants a civil war in the country, and he should be prosecuted, the minister said.

The minister said that huge export opportunities exist for handicrafts and handlooms in global markets.