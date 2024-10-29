Girish Tanti elected Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association Chief

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Vice Chairman and Founding Member of renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Energy, Girish Tanti has been elected unanimously as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association.

The Country Head and Vice President of Nordex India Pvt Ltd, Saravanan Manickam has been elected as the Vice Chairman cum Secretary at the Annual General Meeting of the IWTMA here.

The Chief Executive Officer of Windar Renewable Energy, K Bharathy has been elected as Treasurer, a press release said on Tuesday.

The Executive Committee of the Association - include Envision Energy Managing Director-India RPV Prasad, Senvion CEO and Managing Director Amit Kansal, SGRE Head of Onshore AP India Navin Dewaji, ZF Wind Power General Manager Sales and Marketing Siva Murali.

The Annual General Meeting coincided with the sixth International Trade Fair and Conference -- Windergy India 2024 held in the city in which over 300 exhibitors and delegates from over 20 countries participated, the release added. PTI VIJ ROH