GIS to bring industry leaders, policy-makers and investors on same stage: MP CM

Bhopal, Feb 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the upcoming Global Investors Summit will bring together corporate captains, policymakers, investors, and experts to deliberate on investments and economic development opportunities in the state.

Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit- is scheduled in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

Yadav stated that the state government created new investment opportunities across various sectors.

"Madhya Pradesh holds immense potential in textiles, manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare, food processing, startups, financial services, and tourism," the chief minister stated.

He said industry leaders from various sectors will share their experiences, insights, and strategies to accelerate industrial development and leverage emerging opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav said the summit will be attended by key officials from Union ministries of textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing and industries, renewable energy, and minerals.

Experts like Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Director General, GSI, and Hitesh Vaidya, Director of the National Institute of Urban Affairs, will also discuss the expansion of industries and investment prospects.

"Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a hub for textiles and manufacturing. Due to the state's investor-friendly policies, many major companies are prioritising investments in MP," Yadav added.

He said prominent participants from the industry include Ingo Solar, CEO, TWE OBT Pvt Ltd; Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General, AEPC and Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, RSWM Ltd among others.

They will discuss investment and expansion opportunities in the textile sector, Yadav said.

He said MP was making huge strides in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

He said Rajiv Chhibber, Vice President, Sahajna & Medical Technologies; Gaurav Agarwal, MD, Involution Healthcare; and Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations, Sun Pharmaceuticals to name a few will discuss growth and expansion in the pharma and healthcare section at the summit.

Yadav said prominent investors Deepesh Nanda of Tata Power, Parag Sharma of O2 Power, and Vineet Mittal of Avada Energy, among others, will participate in the discussions on green energy and sustainable technology investments.

They will explore new opportunities in the renewable energy sector, he said.

According to the CM, Ganesh Sundararaman of ITC Agri Business Division, Anukul Josh of PepsiCo India, Prateek Sharma of Green Grain, and Vijaysekar Kalvakonda of IFC World Bank will discuss investment and development opportunities in the agriculture and food processing sectors.

He said Vedant Jain, Founder & CEO of Inoguru; Sibi Sudhakaran, Founder & CEO of Startup Middle East to name a few, will deliberate on opportunities in MP in the startups and innovation sector.

Similarly, discussions will be held on the financial sector by Anuj Golecha, Founder, Beams Fintech; Rajesh Sehgal, Managing Partner, Equanimity Management Services LLP, and other top executives.

Puneet Chhatwal, CEO, Taj Hotels, Resorts & Palaces; Shivdas M, Chairman, Wonderla Holidays Ltd and Ajit Bajaj of Adventure Tourism Expert will hold discussions to accelerate MP's tourism and hospitality sector.

Yadav said Vijay Vikram Singh of Bigg Boss Voice Artist will be a special participant at the summit.

The state government said Madhya Pradesh was emerging as a global investment hub due to its investment-friendly policies, strong infrastructure, and a new industrial policy. PTI LAL NSK