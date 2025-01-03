GJC appoints Rakesh Rokde as new chairman

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Friday announced the appointment of its new chairman Rakesh Rokde and vice chairman Avinash Gupta for 2025-26.

The election for the 21-member Council, including chairman and vice chairman was held in December 2024, an official statement said.

Rokde, who represents Rokde Jewellers in Nagpur, succeeds Saiyam Mehra as chairman. He was earlier vice chairman and Legal Committee Convener of the council.

The new leadership team aims to focus on key areas such as skill development, promoting ‘Make in India’ initiatives, enhancing consumer confidence through transparency, and addressing the concerns of all stakeholders, including artisans, traders, and retailers. PTI LUX DR