GJC hails Maha govt's initiative to constitute 'Dakshata Committee' for jewellers' security

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council on Thursday hailed the Maharashtra government's decision to set up a state-level 'Dakshata Committee' (Vigilance Committee) to ensure the safety and security of jewellers.

"This decision marks a historic moment for the jewellery industry in Maharashtra. The formation of the Dakshata Committee reflects the government's commitment to ensuring a safe business environment in a safe state.

"We are thankful to Devendra Fadnavis for this far-sighted reform and appreciate the tireless efforts of Minister of State for Home Affairs Pankaj Bhoyar and Chitra Wagh," GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said in a statement.

He urged the jewellers across India to make similar efforts in their respective states so that a strong and secure national framework can be created.

Jewellers have faced harassment during investigations of theft and robbery cases involving gold and silver; therefore, taking cognisance of these concerns, on March 14, 2024, the Maharashtra government issued a circular under the Home Department, instructing police officers regarding investigations under BNS 317 (formerly Section 411 IPC).

The circular had also recommended the establishment of a special Dakshata Committee.

However, on September 30, 2025, the state government constituted this Vigilance Committee, Rokde told PTI.

Representatives from 36 districts of Maharashtra have been included, and in the near future, district-level committees will also be established with the support of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

The key objective of this initiative is to build a secure and reliable bridge between the government and trade bodies, ensuring the safety of jewellers and extending full support to honest business practices.

"The jewellery sector has long grappled with serious security challenges. The Maharashtra government's decision is indeed a revolutionary step, reflecting both sensitivity and strong commitment towards the jeweller community.

"This initiative will instil confidence among jewellers. We appeal to all our pan-India members to actively engage with their respective state governments for similar committees, so that a safe ecosystem for the jewellery business can be built nationwide," GJC vice chairman Avinash Gupta said. PTI SM BAL BAL