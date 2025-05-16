GJC urges nationwide ban on gems, jewellery trade with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) on Friday urged the industry to suspend all business transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan in order to show support for 'Operation Sindoor'.

This comes after Turkiye's public support for Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians, the GJC said in a statement.

"The Indian gem and jewellery sector stands united in support of the nation. It is imperative that our industry sets a strong example by prioritising the country over commerce. We call upon every jeweller, manufacturer, trader, and wholesaler to stop all transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan," GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said.

He said, this collective action reflects the industry's unwavering commitment to national interests and solidarity during Operation Sindoor.

"By halting trade, we send a clear message of unity and resolve, reinforcing our industry's role as a pillar of national pride. Let us unite as an industry to uphold these values, showcasing our resilience and loyalty to India's honour and security," he added.