New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Gland Pharma on Friday said it has appointed its incumbent Managing Director and CEO Srinivas Sadu as Executive Chairman and CEO.

His appointment is effective from June 10.

Sadu assumed the role of MD and CEO on April 25, 2019, and has been instrumental in the company's growth and success, the drug firm said in a statement.

He joined Gland Pharma in 2000 and rose through the ranks to become chief operating officer in 2011. PTI MSS SHW