Gland Pharma Q1 profit dips 26 pc to Rs 144 cr

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Gland Pharma on Tuesday said its profit after tax declined by 26 per cent to Rs 144 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Hyderabad-based drug maker has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 194 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1402 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 1,209 crore in the year-ago period, Gland Pharma said in a statement.

"We're confident in our ability to meet our fiscal year goals and are excited about the growing opportunities and even stronger results expected in the coming quarters," Gland Pharma Executive Chairman and CEO Srinivas Sadu said.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.25 per cent down at Rs 2,109.40 apiece on the BSE.