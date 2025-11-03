Gland Pharma Q2 PAT rises 12 pc to Rs 184 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Gland Pharma on Monday reported 12 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 184 crore for the September quarter, aided by strong performance by CDMO arm Cenexi.

The Hyderabad-based drug reported a PAT of Rs 163 crore for the July-September period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,487 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 1,406 crore in the year-ago period, Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"We expect stronger momentum in the second half, driven by new launches and Cenexi's recovery. Our investments in global CDMO expansion, capacity enhancement in high-end modalities and complex injectables pipeline continue to strengthen our foundation and support sustainable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders," Gland Pharma Executive Chairman Srinivas Sadu said.

For the quarter, the company's core business maintained its profitable growth trajectory with strong margin expansion, Gland Pharma CEO Shyamakant Giri said.

"Encouragingly for consolidated business, we saw year-over-year improvement during the Q2 FY26 with USA growing by 10 per cent and Europe by 16 per cent, supported by a 21 per cent topline increase in Cenexi," he added.

Gland Pharma shares on Monday ended 2.21 per cent up at Rs 1,972.15 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS TRB