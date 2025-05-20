Gland Pharma Q4 net down 3pc at Rs 186.54 cr

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Gland Pharma Ltd on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.54 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by a decline in revenue in the US market.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 192.42 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,424.91 crore as against Rs 1,537.45 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

In the fourth quarter, revenue from the US market was down 10 per cent at Rs 791.8 crore, while Europe was up 4 per cent at Rs 280.2 crore and India was flat at Rs 52.5 crore. Other core markets comprising Canada, Australia and New Zealand revenue was up 4 per cent at Rs 60.1 crore.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were lower at Rs 1,180.61 crore as compared to Rs 1,281.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.

In FY25, consolidated net profit was at Rs 698.53 crore as compared to Rs 772.46 crore in FY24, down 10 per cent, the company said. Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 was at Rs 5,616.5 crore as compared to Rs 5,664.72 crore in FY24, it added.

"FY25 was a year of strategic realignment and investment in future growth. Through the year we mitigated many challenges and strengthened the core by advancing key pillars of manufacturing, quality, and R&D," Gland Pharma Executive Chairman Srinivas Sadu said.

The company expanded its core business into new emerging markets and enhanced manufacturing capabilities to encompass complex injectables and novel delivery systems and building pipeline through robust in-house research and development efforts, he added.

"Our progress in biologics CDMO and collaborations with leading partners reflect our intent to diversify and grow beyond traditional segments. We remain firmly focused on executing the Cenexi turnaround and leveraging targeted M&A to drive long-term, sustainable value for all stakeholders," Sadu said. PTI RKL MR