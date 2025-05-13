GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q4 profit up 36% at Rs 263 cr

New Delhi: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased 36 per cent to Rs 263 crore during the March quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 974 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 930 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the drug firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 927 crore as compared with Rs 590 crore in FY24.

Revenue increased to Rs 3,749 crore in the last fiscal year as against Rs 3,454 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

"Our diversified portfolio of general medicines, specialty, and vaccines has shown improved growth due to sustained innovation, enhanced healthcare professionals (HCP) engagement and rapid digital acceleration," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar said.

This has enhanced reach, expanded coverage, and provided a seamless omnichannel experience for customers, he added.

"We remain committed to delivering sustained above-market growth and strong shareholder returns. In FY26, we will continue to focus on our innovative portfolio through the launch of our oncology assets," Akshikar said.

The company is on track to launch Zejula (Niraparib), a PARP inhibitor for ovarian cancer and Jemperli (Dostarlimab), an immunotherapy approved for the second-line treatment of endometrial cancer, he added.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 42 per share for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 2.53 per cent up at Rs 2,790.15 apiece on the BSE.