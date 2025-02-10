Glenmark, Cosmo get MHRA nod for acne treatment medication

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Ireland-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV have received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market a product for the treatment of acne vulgaris in the United Kingdom.

In a joint statement, the companies said they have received approval for Winlevi, a topical treatment for acne vulgaris in patients aged 12 years and older.

As part of the agreement inked in September 2023, Glenmark in-licensed the product from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals for distribution in Europe and South Africa.

"Our partnership with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals plays an important role in enabling us to expand our dermatology portfolio, and we are proud to offer this new treatment to market that can improve the quality of life for those living with acne," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President & Business Head - Europe and Emerging Markets Christoph Stoller said.

Cosmo CEO Giovanni Di Napoli said the milestone underscores the company's commitment, alongside Glenmark, to provide patients with breakthrough solutions that address the physical symptoms of acne.

Acne vulgaris is one of the most common skin conditions, impacting more than 90 per cent of the world's population at some point in their lives.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1.70 per cent down at Rs 1,514.05 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW