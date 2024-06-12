Glenmark gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Drug firm Glenmark on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat conditions caused by too much acid production in the stomach.

Glenmark Specialty SA has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed-release capsules, the drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic version of Haleon US Holdings LLC's Nexium.

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52-week period ending May 18, 2024, the Nexium24 HR delayed-release capsules (20 mg) achieved annual sales of around USD 259.2 million.

Shares of Glenmark were trading 0.55 per cent down at Rs 1,185 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS DR DR