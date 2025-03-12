Glenmark launches Empagliflozin in India under Glempa brand

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched a medication for glycemic control and weight-loss for diabetes patients.

The Mumbai-based drug firm has launched Empagliflozin, a widely recognised SGLT2 inhibitor, under the brand name Glempa (Empagliflozin 10/25 mg), along with its fixed-dose combinations (FDCs)'Glempa-L (Empagliflozin 10/25 mg + Linagliptin 5 mg) and Glempa-M (Empagliflozin 12.5 mg + Metformin 500/1000 mg).

The medications are designed to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus while also reducing cardiovascular outcomes in patients with cardiovascular risk.

Studies have demonstrated several benefits of Empagliflozin, including effectively improving glycemic control, supporting weight-loss, and reducing cardiovascular-renal risks in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Empagliflozin has also demonstrated benefits in heart failure patients by lowering the cardiovascular death or hospitalisation.

"The launch of Glempa range reinforces this commitment by providing a comprehensive and affordable solution that empowers healthcare professionals and patients to manage type 2 diabetes mellitus with established cardiovascular disease more effectively," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Head of India Formulations Business Alok Malik said.

Glenmark shares were trading 1.55 per cent down at Rs 1,378.70 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DR