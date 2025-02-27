Glenmark launches Epinephrine injection in US

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has launched the generic version of Epinephrine injection multiple-dose vial in the US, which is eligible for 180 days of competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, an arm of the company, launched the Epinephrine Injection of strength 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) multiple-dose vial, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The company's Glenmark's Epinephrine injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) multiple-dose vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug of BPI Labs, LLC, it added.

The injection is used to increase mean arterial blood pressure in adult patients with hypotension associated with septic shock and also for emergency treatment of allergic reactions.

"This launch of Epinephrine injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) multiple-dose vial is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity," the company said.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended December 2024, Glenmark said the Epinephrine injection 10 mg/10 mL (1 mg/mL) market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 42.7 million.

Glenmark President & Business Head, North America, Marc Kikuchi said the launch of the injection grows the company's portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening its commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients. PTI RKL DRR