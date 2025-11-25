Glenmark launches fixed-dose triple therapy for COPD

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched the world's first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Airz FB Smartules combine three proven medicines - Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide - to reduce airway obstruction, inflammation, and improve lung function and symptom control, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

As a single, easy-to-use nebulised therapy, it minimises the burden of multiple medications, it added.

This marks a breakthrough as a new standard of care for COPD patients, especially those who struggle with using metered dose inhalers or dry powder inhalers, the company said.

"This milestone reinforces Glenmark's position as a front-runner in respiratory innovation and our commitment to making advanced, affordable, and accessible solutions for patients," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President & Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said.

In a clinical study conducted in India, the nebulised triple therapy demonstrated rapid improvement in lung function and better control of breathlessness (dyspnea) among patients, the drug maker said.

"This launch represents a significant advancement in the management of COPD and demonstrates our focus on strengthening global respiratory leadership," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Global Head of Clinical Development Monika Tandon said.

