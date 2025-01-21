Glenmark launches generic anticoagulant injectable emulsion

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its US arm has launched anticoagulant Phytonadione injectable emulsion.

Advertisment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has launched Phytonadione injectable emulsion of strength 10 mg/mL single-dose ampules, the company said in a statement.

The single-dose ampules is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira, Inc., it added.

Commenting on the launch, Glenmark President & Business Head, North America Marc Kikuchi said, it grows the company's "portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients." Citing IQVIA data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, Glenmark said the Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 19.7 million in the US. PTI RKL DR