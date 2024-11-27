Glenmark launches generic glaucoma treatment ophthalmic solution

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA on Wednesday said it has launched Travoprost ophthalmic solution used in the treatment of glaucoma.

The Travoprost ophthalmic solution ( 0.004 per cent ionic buffered solution) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Travatan Z ophthalmic solution USP, 0.004 per cent of Sandoz, Inc, the company said in a statement.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Jim Brown said the launch of Travoprost ophthalmic solution USP, 0.004 per cent adds to the company's portfolio of prescription ophthalmic products.

"This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing high-quality solutions for our customers," he added.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2024, the company said Travatan Z ophthalmic solution 0.004 per cent had achieved annual sales of approximately USD 66.2 million. PTI RKL DR