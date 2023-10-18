Glenmark launches triple-drug combo for type 2 diabetes

New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched a triple-fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug for treatment of diabetes.

The Mumbai-based drug firm has introduced the combination of Teneligliptin, Dapagliflozin and Metformin under the brand name Zita.

It is indicated to improve glycemic control in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Priced at Rs 14 per tablet (per day), the medication lowers the daily cost of therapy by 30 per cent; making it affordable for the patients, the drug firm stated.

Glenmark Pharma President & Business Head (India Formulations) Alok Malik said the drug helps improve the glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c and other co-morbidities; while also reducing major renal and cardiac adverse events.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2023, the market for oral anti-diabetic drugs in India is estimated at Rs 12,522 crore, with an annual growth of 6.5 per cent against the corresponding period last year.