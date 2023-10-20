Glenmark Life Sciences Q2 PAT rises 11% to Rs 119 cr

New Delhi: Glenmark Life Sciences on Friday said its profit after tax rose 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 119 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 595 crore during the quarter, a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent, Glenmark Life Sciences said in a regulatory filing.

"Geographically, regulated markets including the US, Europe, LATAM and India continue to spearhead our growth," Glenmark Life Sciences MD and CEO Yasir Rawjee said.

LATAM refers to Latin American countries.

Looking ahead, enhanced visibility towards the H2 FY24 demand for generic API and CDMO business bolsters the company's confidence in delivering growth in FY24, he added.