Glenmark to launch DCGI-approved cancer drug in India

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it will launch cancer treatment drug zanubrutinib in India following approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Zanubrutinib will be marketed in India under the brand name Brukinsa.

It is the first and only Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor approved in India for the treatment of five distinct B-cell malignancies: chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

"We look forward to bringing Brukinsa to India in the coming months as part of our ongoing partnership with BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines)," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals President and Business Head - India Formulations Alok Malik said.

The launch marks a significant milestone in our innovative oncology portfolio, offering patients in India access to a globally trusted therapy with proven efficacy and safety, he added. Glenmark shares on Monday ended 0.68 per cent up at Rs 1,600.85 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DR