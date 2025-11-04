Glenmark to launch generic drug to treat metabolic acidosis in US

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it will launch a generic medication, used to treat high acid levels in the body, in the US market.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, is gearing up to launch 8.4 per cent Sodium Bicarbonate Injection in a single-dose vial, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to Abbott Laboratories' product, it added.

The company said it expects to commence distribution of the product in the US market this month.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2025, the medication achieved annual sales of around USD 63.8 million.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ended 2.72 per cent down to Rs 1,846.45 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW