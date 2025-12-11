Glenmark to launch generic medication in US

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it will launch a generic medication this month in the US market for the treatment of anaemia and to prevent serious side effects caused by large doses of medications that can reduce the impact of folic acid in the body.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, a unit of the company, will start distribution of Leucovorin Calcium for Injection USP, 350 mg/vial single-dose vial this month, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2025, the product achieved annual sales of around USD 16.8 million.

Shares of Glenmark were trading 1.23 per cent up at Rs 2,080.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW