Glenmark to launch injection to treat fungal infections in US

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA on Tuesday said it will launch Micafungin for injection, used to treat fungal infections, in the US market.

Micafungin for injection will be launched in strengths of 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial in a single dose, the company said in a statement.

The company will begin distribution in September 2025, it added.

The launch of Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (single-dose vial) will grow the company's portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening its commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need, Glenmark President & Business Head, North America Marc Kikuchi said.

Glenmark's Micafungin for Injection 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial in single dose is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Mycamine for injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial, of Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended June 2025, the company said the Mycamine ® for Injection, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial, market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 60.7 million.