Glenmark to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride injection in US

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it will launch the generic version of Ropivacaine Hydrochloride injection used for local anesthesia in the US market.

The company's arm, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc will launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection of strengths 40 mg/20 ml, 150 mg/30 ml and 200 mg/20 ml single-dose vials, and distribution will begin in November 2025, it said in a regulatory filing.

These are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Naropin injection, 40 mg/20 ml, 150 mg/30 ml and 200 mg/20 ml of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, the company added.

"This launch represents another important addition to Glenmark's expanding injectable portfolio and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need," Glenmark President & Business Head, North America, Marc Kikuchi said. PTI RKL DRR