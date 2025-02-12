Glenmark US arm launches antibiotic acne treatment medicine

New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday said its US arm has launched the generic version of Clindamycin Phosphate foam, an antibiotic acne treatment medicine.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announces the launch of Clindamycin Phosphate Foam 1 per cent, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Evoclin foam 1 per cent of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, the company said in a statement.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending December 2024, the Evoclin foam 1 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 5.8 million, it added.