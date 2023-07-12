GLIDA plans to invest up to Rs 100 cr by March 2024 to set up EV charging stations

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider GLIDA on Wednesday said it plans to invest up to Rs 100 crore by March 2024 to increase the number of charging stations.

The company, earlier known as Fortum Charge & Drive India, is targeting to increase its total charging points to 1,000 from 450 at present.

"Currently, we are in 16 cities and the target is to be present in 52 cities by 2025," GLIDA Executive Director Awadhesh Kumar Jha said.

Further, he said the company plans to invest Rs 90-100 crore by March 2024 to increase deployment of charging points from 450 to 1,000.

GLIDA is aiming for one-third market share in EV charging infrastructure for electric 4W and electric bus segments by 2030, Jha said.

The new charging stations will come up in cities where the company is already present and also in a few new ones, including Indore, Mangalore, Nashik and Kolkata, followed by developing highway charging infrastructure, he added.

On rebranding, Jha said it is "rooted in our purpose to lay a strong foundation for the rapid integration of electric mobility into the mainstream keeping the best interest and value proposition for customers in mind". PTI RKL SHW SHW