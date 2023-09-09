'Global Biofuel Alliance a critical step towards a sustainable future'

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Global Biofuel Alliance is a critical step towards a sustainable future and it will facilitate the ongoing efforts of various stakeholders, including corporates, to bring down the oil import bill and realize the carbon reduction goal at a faster pace, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President Vikram Gulati said on Saturday.

Advertisment

India launched the Global Biofuels Alliance on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.

Industry body CII in a statement said that the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) will accelerate sustainable biofuel deployment and support the global energy transition.

GBA will spawn international cooperation especially among agriculturally endowed countries for furthering the goals of inclusive and green growth. India's net carbon zero goal of 2070 will also receive a fillip, it opined.

Advertisment

Gulati in a statement said, "The Global Biofuel Alliance is a critical step towards a sustainable future as it seeks to build capacity, provide technical assistance, create of a virtual market place, put down standard codes, sustainability principles and regulations for biofuels, to meet the growing energy needs, both in the domestic as well as global markets." He said Toyota Kirloskar Motor welcomes the alliance that is aimed at bringing together countries, international organisations and industry to facilitate adoption of biofuels by driving biofuel development, deployment as well as position biofuels as a key to energy transition thereby contributing to jobs and sustainable economic growth.

Further, Gulati said,"We believe that this will facilitate the ongoing efforts of various stakeholders, including corporates to bring down the oil import bill and realize the carbon reduction goal at a faster pace." He cited the recently unveiled the prototype of electrified flex fuel vehicle (Innova Hycross) that combines a flexfuel (biofuel) engine with an electric powertrain to provide duel benefits of larger petrol substitution and higher energy efficiency as an example of the company's effort providing clean and green mobility.

"This technology promises a disruption-free, smooth and faster energy transition," Gulati said adding, going forward the company would continue to follow a holistic approach with focus on sustainable mobility that will contribute to India's agri based economy, promote self-reliance, create jobs as well as support nation's development and economic growth.

According to the G20 Delhi Declaration, the members stated: "Recognize the importance of sustainable biofuels in our zero and low- emission development strategies, and note the setting up of a Global Biofuels Alliance." Indian Biogas Association in its study has pegged the potential of Global Biofuel Alliance at USD 500 billion. "This initiative, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlights the importance of biofuels in shaping a greener future and strengthening energy security, especially for the Global South," said Vineet Mittal, Founder of Avaada, Chairman CII Green H2 Council. PTI MSS KKS RKL MR