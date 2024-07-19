Global computer outage: Nine flights cancelled at Chhattisgarh's Vivekananda Airport

Raipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A widespread global computer outage on Friday led to several Indian airlines facing technical and operational disruptions, which also impacted Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where nine flights belonging to IndiGo Airlines were cancelled, officials said.

These comprise five departures and four arrivals, they said, adding a few flights were also delayed. Officials, however, did not give details of these delayed flights.

"Five flights from Raipur to Bengaluru (at 19:55 hrs), Kolkata (20:45 hrs), Hyderabad (20:55 hrs), Mumbai (21:05 hrs) and Delhi (21:20 hrs) and four arrival flights, all belonging to IndiGo, have been cancelled following the IT outage," an airport official here told PTI.

Several passengers said the airport authority and airlines were not giving them proper updates.

Talking to reporters, Suruchi Shrivastav from Raipur said she was scheduled to go to Mumbai for a chemotherapy session of her son, but was now worried how she would reach the western metropolis.

"The chemotherapy is scheduled for Monday. My husband, son and I were scheduled to reach Mumbai tonight and complete hospital formalities over the next two days. Now I don't know what to do next. The airport authority and IndiGo have not been giving any update, which is more troubling," Shrivastav said.

Another passenger, Aditya, who was scheduled to reach Kolkata, said the airline messaged about the flight delay and subsequent cancellation but no one was talking about alternate arrangements.

"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted," IndiGo said in an update on X.

"We are all hands-on decks and are working to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly," it stated. PTI TKP MVG BNM