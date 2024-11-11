Global Distriparks reports 18pc drop in net profit to Rs 60.1 cr

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Multi-modal logistics operator Global Distriparks Ltd (GDL) on Monday reported an 18 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 60.1 crore in the September quarter over the period last year.

Advertisment

Total revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 394.6 crore against Rs 401 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal, a drop of 1.71 per cent year-on-year, a company statement said.

Rail volume in Q2FY25 declined 7.85 per cent year-on-year to 92,733 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) while Container Freight Station (CFS) volume also fell 1.71 per cent Y-o-Y at 93.982 TEUs, the company said.

The total throughput saw a 3.26 per cent drop at 1, 86,715 TEUs during the second quarter of this fiscal from 1, 93,009 TEUs in the same quarter last year, GDL said.

Advertisment

"As maritime trade remains impacted by the Red Sea crisis and geopolitical issues, we've demonstrated resilience and successfully managed to increase our volumes through market share improvement in certain regions in the rail vertical.

"Q2 demonstrated strong sequential growth across volumes, revenue, and EBITDA compared to Q1. Additionally, the enhanced double stack capability at ICD Faridabad marks a strategic advancement that will elevate our service delivery and strengthen our competitive position in the NCR region," said Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director. PTI IAS MR