Global energy storage segment attracts USD 9.2 bn funding via venture capital route in 2023: Mercom

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Funding through the venture capital route into the global energy storage sector registered a 59 per cent growth in 2023 while the overall investments in the segment reported a 28 per cent decline, Mercom Capital said in a report on Wednesday.

The corporate funding in 2023 includes USD 9.2 billion funding through Venture Capital (VC), USD 9.8 billion through debt and public market financing, the research firm said.

VC/PE funding in the energy storage space in 2023 was the highest-ever compared to the USD 5.8 billion raised in 2022.

However, the total corporate funding in the energy storage sector in 2023 was 28 per cent lower against USD 26.4 billion in 2022, the 'Mercom Annual and Q4 Funding Report' said.

"Energy storage companies saw their highest VC funding in 2023, largely on account of the (USA's) Inflation Reduction Act's Investment Tax Credit and other incentives like manufacturing credits for battery components. The Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activity lagged due to high asset valuations, elevated interest rates, and investor caution," Raj Prabhu, CEO of US-based Mercom Capital Group, said.

Lithium-ion-based battery technology companies received the most VC funding in 2023. Other top-funded categories included battery recycling, nickel-based battery technology, energy storage downstream, and materials and components companies.

In India, Graphite India (GIL) has entered into a definitive transaction to invest Rs 50 crore in compulsory convertible preference shares of GODI Energy, and BatX Energies raised USD 5 million in pre-series A funding.

Mercom Capital specialises in providing market intelligence on energy storage, smart grid technology, and solar energy, in addition to offering advisory services on emerging markets and strategic decision-making. PTI ABI TRB TRB