Global firms keen to set up bases in India, says Goyal

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said global firms are keen to set up bases in India as the country provides skilled workforce and huge market.

He also said that Rajasthan holds huge business opportunities and companies should tap into that.

The minister was speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit here.

"Companies wants to set up manufacturing, R&D and services centre in India as it provides huge market, skilled workforce and young population," he said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is also decisive and it helps take tough decisions, he said, adding that AI is going to change employment ways. PTI RR HVA